Amarah's alleged killer still at St Ann's Hospital

Amarah Lallitte. -

THE 39-year-old man char­ged with killing four-year-old Amarah Lallitte remains at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.

Ishan Constant was expected to reappear before Master Margaret Sookraj-Goswami on May 21.

But Newsday was told the matter was adjourned as he was still at the hospital.

On May 1, he also failed to appear, as the hospital requested more time to evaluate him. He was sent there on April 15, when he first appeared in court on the murder charge.

At the time, his attorney Mario Merritt applied for him to be assessed when he appeared in court in a state of undress and covered in faeces.

Constant was charged on April 12, the day after a post-mortem report on Lallitte’s body revealed she was beaten and beheaded.

Police reports said on April 8, Lallitte’s mother, of Fifth Street, Five Rivers, went to the Arouca Police Station to make a report of abuse. She told officers she had been attacked.

Police led by Insp Pierre and Sgt Trancoso went with her to the house. When they arrived they found it locked and in darkness.

Police said PC Reid called out the suspect's name several times and a few minutes later, a man came outside, bareback and wearing black three-quarter pants. Lallitte’s mother was then allowed to go into the house, but seconds afterwards, police heard screams, and she ran out.

WPC Mohan went inside and saw Amarah’s mutilated body. She had been beheaded and her head put in a barrel.

The police notified their colleagues at the Homicide Bureau and a suspect was immediately arrested.