WCPL, Windies men double headers announced

Caribbean Premier League CEO Pete Russell. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

THE Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) fixtures have been confirmed with matches set to take place in Trinidad from August 21-29. For the first time, fans will be able to buy WCPL tickets and also see men’s T20 Internationals between West Indies and South Africa.

A CPL media release on Monday, said, "This will be the first time that men’s internationals will be part of a doubleheader with a women’s franchise competition with cricket fans able to see the best male and female players taking part in matches on the same ticket."

All of the matches will take place at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba with the doubleheaders taking place on August 23, August 25 and August 27.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI), said, “Women’s cricket continues to be a strategic priority for CWI and this is another exciting new concept for WCPL 2024. We are certain that there will be huge interest from people in Trinidad in these double headers, as fans will be able to watch world-class international men’s cricket, followed by the best female cricketers in the region competing alongside some of the best overseas players in the world.”

Pete Russell, CEO of the CPL, is also anticipating the collaboration. “We are very excited to be able to work with CWI to have the WCPL take place at the same time as these men’s T20 Internationals," Russell said. "It is another example of how the two organisations are working in harmony to provide the best outcome for fans, players and cricket in the region. We look forward to another successful WCPL as the tournament continues to grow year on year.”

Fixtures (Brian Lara Cricket Academy):

August 21

WCPL

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 7 pm

August 22

WCPL

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, 7 pm

August 23

Men’s T20

West Indies vs South Africa, 3 pm

WCPL

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 8 pm

August 25

Men’s T20

West Indies vs South Africa, 3 pm

WCPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 8 pm

August 26

WCPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, 7 pm

August 27

Men’s T20

West Indies vs South Africa, 3 pm

WCPL

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 8 pm

August 29

WCPL FINAL – 1st vs 2nd, 3 pm