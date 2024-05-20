WASA installs new pipeline to supply more homes in south-east Trinidad

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is installing one kilometre of 12-inch diameter pipelines from Williamsville Junction to Ecclesville to help with water-supply issues.

The authority says it has also been providing people in these areas with a supplementary truck-borne water supply to alleviate the effects of reduced available water.

This comes after WASA said it was experiencing challenges with maintaining a consistent pipe-borne water supply in south east Trinidad including Ben Lomond, Ecclesville and Williamsville.

In a statement on Sunday, the authority said customers in these areas received their supply from the Navet Water Treatment Plant and it was being affected by the harsh dry season like all of its other major surface water treatment plants.

“This situation has resulted in production at the Navet facility drop to 14.9 million gallons per day (mgd), down from its normal 19.8 mgd. This has impacted negatively on the authority’s levels of service to customers at the extremities and elevated areas of the pipeline network,” it said.

It added on January 13, WASA gave a comprehensive overview of the dry season on its surface water treatment facilities, which led to a 35 gallon per day water production deficit.

The pipe laying works were being done by WASA through the Ministry of Public Utilities Community Water Improvement Programme and was expected to be completed in two weeks.

“The authority assures customers that it remains committed to maintaining open lines of communication with all stakeholders including parliamentary and local government representatives, regarding supply issues in these areas and the provision of a supplementary truck borne service where required,” it added.