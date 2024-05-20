Police stop Siparia robbery

Police were able to stop a robbery, arrest two suspects and seize gun and ammunition while on patrol in the South Western Division.

On Saturday at around 2 pm, police attached to the Sipraia Police Station were on patrol along Siparia Old Road when they saw a they saw a Toyota Fielder wagon driving in a “suspicious manner” when reaching the Teak, the report said.

The vehicle stopped and its 51-year-old driver approached the police and said he was being robbed by two people in the vehicle.

The police went toward the car and saw a 34-year-old Venezuelan and a 32-year-old Trinidadian from Woodland. The car was searched and police found a revolver and six rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.

The suspects were arrested. AG/SGT Chase, PC Jagoo, PC Idemodia, Cpl Ramkissoon, PC Bryan, PC Seepersadsingh and PC Collins conducted the exercise. Enquiries are continuing.