Penal man stabbed at bar

Siparia Health Centre. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

A Penal man was warded in critical condition in the evening on May 18 after being attacked and stabbed in a bar.

Police said the 28-year-old lorry man of Batchyia Village was at the Friends bar on the SS Erin Road when the incident occurred.

The lorry man's friend told police the victim was in the washroom when the attack took place. He said he saw a man enter the washroom area after his friend and lock the door behind him.

He heard a loud noise before he saw the man leave the washroom area, covered in blood and holding a knife.

The attacker walked off in the direction of Clarke Road Junction.

On checking, the informant saw his friend lying in a pool of blood with head wounds, gasping for breath.

Police took the victim to the Siparia Health Centre and he was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for surgery.

Police are searching for the suspect and continuing investigations.