Jimmy Aboud opens Barataria Textile Centre

THE TEXTILE KING: Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Gregory Aboud, centre, cut the ribbon for the new Jimmy Aboud flagship store in Barataria on May 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

JIMMY Aboud "The Textile King," a landmark of Port of Spain, branched out of the capital and opened its doors to its fourth and largest store, in Barataria, on May 17.

The new flagship store, offering its widest selection of materials and designs, is located on Ibis Avenue, Bhagoutie Trace – a minute’s drive from the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

The previous flagship store stands at the corner of Henry and Queen "Janelle Commissiong" Streets, with the Textile Corner and factory outlet branches nearby.

Gregory Aboud, director and son of the company’s namesake founder, said the opening came after a few years of hiccups, but, fittingly, as the business celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Aboud is also the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president.

He dedicated the opening to his father and mother, Lily Aboud, who he said never received proper tributes for their achievements after their deaths.

“We hope this opening will do just that,” he said.

Aboud and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon cut the ceremonial ribbon and laid a plaque to commemorate the opening.

Gopee-Scoon also congratulated Jimmy Aboud, “an industry leader and a household name when it comes to fabric and textiles,” and Gregory Aboud himself.

“I wish to recognise (Aboud), not only for his entrepreneurial prowess in leading the transformation of the company and its brand,” she said, “but for his years of contribution and dedicated service (to DOMA).”

Gopee-Scoon said she is inspired by the company and founder’s humble origins.

Aboud is well-known for having started his trade selling fabrics door to door.

“The entrepreneurial journey of Mr Aboud has evolved, 75 years later, into this most prominent brand and today, this new textile centre, at this landmark location,” she said.

Jimmy Aboud is also a leading regional re-exporter, serving over 20 Caribbean and Central American markets.

Gopee-Scoon praised the company’s business practices and use of foreign exchange, saying, “We are advised that over 60 per cent of the foreign exchange earned from these re-exports are used to finance the operations of the company, with the aim of being self-sufficient within the next five years.

“This agility and responsiveness is recognised,” she said. “Other industry stakeholders are encouraged to emulate this business model.”

Gopee-Scoon said the store’s opening on the East-West Corridor is “a progressive move” indicative of the growth in capacity to serve the fashion industry and “a clear demonstration of the strength and resilience of our economy and the confidence of the private sector to continue to expand and invest.”