Jelani Nedd sets track record, cops Under-23 sprint cycling title

FILE PHOTO: Danell James. -

ARIMA Wheelers’ Jelani Nedd set a new track record en route to capturing the national Under-23 men’s match sprint title at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on May 18.

In the junior men's flying 200-metre event – first round of sprint qualifying – Nedd advanced with the fastest qualifying time of the eight riders, clocking a speedy 10.394 seconds.

The other top two qualifiers were club-mate Danell James (10.747) and unattached cyclist Syndel Samaroo (10.869).

Later on, Nedd was unstoppable and held off a challenging field of local cyclists to lift the 2024 national junior men’s sprint title. James finished in silver medal position while Samaroo pedalled away with bronze.

Additionally, PSL Cycling’s Akil Campbell snatched his third national crown when he rode to gold in the elite and Under-23 men's omnium event. Raiders Cycle and Multisport’s Liam Trepte placed second in the senior category, but was top of the rostrum for the Under-23 category. Valkyries’ Maurice Burnette was third in the elite division.

Riding to silver in the Under-23 division was Team DPS’s Justin Williams while Madonna Wheelers’ John Ryan Sootim took third place.

On May 16, Campbell won two national titles courtesy victories in the elite and Under-23 30K points race and 60m scratch races.

JLD Cycling Academy’s Makaira Wallace was crowned junior women’s flying 200m champion as she topped the three-member field in 11.657. Vapor Wake Multisport’s Kyra Williams (13.326) and Madonna Wheelers’ Renelle Bernard (13.580) rounded off the top three respectively.

Rigtech Sonics’ Zion Pulido reclaimed his national sprint title after holding off challenges from Arima’s Ryan D’Abreau and Devante Laurence. The Arima pair completed the top three, in that order.

In the earlier flying 200m, D’Abreau topped the field with a blistering 10.606 clocking, followed by Pulido (10.621) and Laurence (10.662) respectively.

D’Abreau went on to take the Under-23 match sprint title ahead of Laurence and Arima’s Kyle Caraby respectively.

Madonna’s Phoebe Sandy took home the elite women's flying 200m national champion title with a 12.088 time, while Arima’a Alexia Wilson (13.384) bagged silver.