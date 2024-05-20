Highlights from the National Philharmonic Orchestra's open rehearsal

Martina Chow-Antoine, principal flautist at the National Philharmonic Orchestra, practices during an open rehersal at the National Academy of the Performing Arts on May 16. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

IN preparation for their upcoming concert Izza Riddum on May 29, the National Philharmonic Orchestra held an open rehearsal on May 16 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, on May 16.

Members of the public were invited to attend the open rehearsal with some even being allowed to sit on stage.

Newsday's head of photography Jeff K. Mayers was on site during their rehearsal. Here are some of the highlights.