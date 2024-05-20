Frederick golden, Jereem takes silver at Adidas Atlanta Games

Sanaa Frederick. -

TT SPRINTERS Sanaa Frederick and Jereem Richards finished among the medals at the Adidas Atlanta City Games in Piedmont Park, Atlanta, on Saturday.

Representing Druid Hills High School, US-based Frederick blasted to girls’ 100-metre gold in 11.51 seconds, running out of lane four.

She beat to the line Walton High’s Somto Igwilo (11.62), who ran to silver, and Booker T. Washington High’s Rhimani Duffie, who sprinted to bronze in 11.96.

In the men’s 200m final, Richards clocked a season’s best time of 20.04 in a silver medal showing.

Winning gold was Jamaican Oblique Seville, who clocked a personal best time of 19.96. American Elijah Goodwin (20.47) rounded off the top three finishers.