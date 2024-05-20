Flood prevention efforts stepped up for rainy season

In this file photo this driver proceeded slowly through this floodwater.

IN anticipation of the upcoming rainy season, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (RDLG) has said it is putting essential equipment into place for desilting exercises in drains and watercourses around the country.

A press release on May 19 said, “The ministry has deployed relevant equipment for desilting exercises in drains and watercourses to optimise water flow and mitigate flood risks, ensuring the safety of citizens in flood-prone areas”

The RDLG, in collaboration with 14 municipal corporations, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, municipal police and the fire service, has launched a disaster preparedness outreach programme in primary and secondary schools.

This initiative aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to respond effectively to natural disasters.