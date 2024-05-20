Cuban artist to show his colours

Stardust I -

STUDIO Joli will show Cuban artist Ricardo Enrique Gutiérrez Larralde's first Trinidad exhibition titled Colour, As I See It.

Larralde’s work, with his use of bright hues and striking imagery, fits the term "distinctive", a media release said.

Born in Santa Clara, Larralde attended both the Art School, and the Higher Institute of Art in Havana, receiving certification in plastic (visual) arts, and conservation and restoration. He dedicated himself to teaching after graduating, being part of the new generation of artists supporting the young talent of Cuba.

He then worked as an artistic restorer, responsible for major works as part of the Duomo Restoration Group, the release said.

He has exhibited at the Museum of Decorative Arts and at the Provincial Art Gallery, both in Santa Clara. In the end, painting will always be his greatest passion.

Colour, As I See It opens May 25 at the gallery, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James, from 5 pm-8 pm.

Viewing continues until June 6, Monday to Friday, during the studio’s regular working hours, and on Saturdays from 10 am- 2 pm.