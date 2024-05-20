Cox: Ministry assisting Freeport families affected by fire

Minister of Social Development Donna Cox. - File photo

SOCIAL Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox has said that her ministry has provided assistance to the members of three families in Freeport who lost their homes in a fire last month.

She said shortly after the incident happened, the families were visited by her ministry’s staff.

Cox added that they were provided them with temporary food support and offered counselling services.

She said letters were issued to the head of each family to receive quotations for necessary household items, clothing and school supplies as required.

“Rental assistance grants were offered to the families but no family accepted, they declined this grant.”

She said to date, however, that the families submitted their quotations for the necessary assistance, and those were being processed.