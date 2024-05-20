Chaguanas MP upset about doubles vendor's abduction

Vandana Mohit -

CHAGUANAS East MP Vandana Mohit says she is very disheartened by the abduction of doubles vendor Anisha Hosein.

Mohit made the statement at a news conference at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on May 19.

Hosein, 27, was abducted outside of the popular Sauce Doubles outlet in El Dorado on May 18.

According to reports, Hosein, was preparing to open the outlet when she was grabbed by three masked men and placed into a car which drove off as soon as she was inside.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from a building across the road from the outlet showed a dark sports utility vehicle (SUV) pulling up on the pavement opposite Sauce Doubles before Hosein's abduction.

The SUV turned and parked close to the outlet. Minutes later, another car pulled up outside.

Three masked men armed with guns got out. One went inside, grabbed Hosein and dragged her outside.

Officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the North Central Division are investigating her abduction.

Sources close to the investigation said one of the angles being pursued is that Hosein's abduction could be linked to failure to pay some kind of extortion tax to a criminal gang.

On claims by Hosein's relatives that they had not been interviewed as yet by the police since she was abducted, sources said officers were currently out in the field and intend to speak with Hosein's family.

Hosein is the daughter of Sauce Doubles owner Ahamad Hosein.

Mohit said she knew who Hosein was.

She was upset by the CCTV images of Hosein's abduction.

"It is so disheartening to see a young woman being dragged while setting up to earn an honest dollar."

Mohit also condemned the murder of police officer Dale Mayers in a bar in Longdenville on May 15.

After reiterating her concerns that not enough was being done to address crime in her constituency, Mohit claimed that when constituents contacted the police for help, they were told police had no vehicles or available personnel.

She also claimed that police youth clubs that operated in Chagauas East had not been receiving any funding.

Mohit reiterated the UNC's view that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds was "an absolute failure" and should be fired immediately.

She said recently she had to write to the Prime Minister about crime in Chaguanas East because she had no confidence that Hinds would do anything to address the issue.

Mohit added that she had a similar lack of confidence in other government ministers.

She reiterated her claims that Government had neglected her constituency with respect to proper infrastructural development and employment opportunities.