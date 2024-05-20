Burnt body suspected to be missing Fyzabad man

A police officer processes the scene where a burnt body was found in the Ramatally Park in Fyzabad on May 20. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

RELATIVES believe a burnt body discovered in Ramatally Park, Fyzabad is that of Russell Bicano, 64, who has been missing since May 16.

Bicano's nephew Dellon told Newsday his uncle was last seen around 11 am on May 16 walking along the Avocat Main Road. He said his uncle, who was unmarried and lived alone, did not report to work that night at the Pepper Village Government Primary School, where he was a security guard.

"The (other) security that worked there found it a bit strange that he didn't come out and on Friday (May 17) he wasn't there, they found it unusual because it wasn't like him to skip work. Then they started to call around family but nobody had seen him from since then."

He said on May 18, the family began making checks at the Siparia District Health Facility, the San Fernando General Hospital and nearby police stations but Bicano could not be found.

The body was discovered in the middle of a burnt section of an overgrown play park shortly after 9 am on May 20 after residents said they noticed vultures and a foul smell.

Dellon said the family does not know for certain if it was his uncle's body but it was wearing security boots and a belt, resembling Bicano's. He said they are also uncertain if he was murdered, however, they are hoping an autopsy could provide them with the answers they need.

"It's shocking for the family. The family has never been through anything like this."

He said his uncle had no enemies and was not known to be confrontational.

Ramatally Park residents told Newsday the bushfire happened the same day Bicano was last seen. Police told Newsday that preliminary observations did not reveal any obvious signs that he was murdered. They said one theory could be that Bicano, who often drank alcohol and smoked, could have fallen in the field and a lit cigarette sparked the bushfire. However, an autopsy would give more clarity about what happened.

Gathered at the scene were members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team who assisted in the search for Bicano, the police, undertakers, residents and relatives. Bicano's sister Myrtleen Chatoo was trying not to cry but broke down when the undertakers were removing the body. She told Newsday the family was praying for her brother to show up but never expected he would be found like that.