Agostini's pharmaceutical group has new CEO

AGOSTINI'S Ltd has announced the appointment of James Walker as CEO of its pharmaceutical group, effective June 1.

The group includes Smith Robertson, Collins, Carlisle Laboratories, and Health Brands.

A statement on the TT Stock Exchange website said, "James joined Agostini’s in 2022 as chief strategy officer and has been driving strategy development and execution, transformation, and business development locally and across the region."

Before joining Agostini’s, Walker held executive roles at Heritage Petroleum, was a senior manager at McKinsey & Co in London and Panama, and worked in various commercial roles at BP in the US, UK and Trinidad.

Walker has a master’s degree in economics from Yale University and a bachelor’s degree in earth science from Rice University, Texas, US.