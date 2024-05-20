33 families sign on to Point Fortin Grenada ancestry project

From left Back-Ah-Yard youth officer Malyka La Fortune, president Dixie-Ann Joseph , Grenada high commisioner to TT Elwyn Mcquilkin with other youth members at the start of Ancestry Awareness Day, for Point Fortin and Grenada on May 1.

Back-Ah-Yard held its first Point Fortin Grenada Ancestry Awareness Day which resulted in some 33 members of different families signing the registrar of the Grenadian Diaspora in Point Fortin, which was set up to help people to connect with relatives in Grenada.

Grenada's High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Elwyn Mc Quilkin and Back-Ah-Yard president Dixie-Ann Joseph officially launched the project at the Victor Chin Kit Park on May 1, during the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations.

The ancestry project, started by Back-Ah-Yard, is celebrating its tenth year. This year's theme is Teaching our Youth to Reconnect to Roots.

In keeping with the theme, Joseph was particularly pleased with the efforts of the youth mentors who "effectively engaged the public in the mission to 'save their Point Fortin-Grenada roots.'"

She said, “We were so inspired to see so many of Point Fortin’s overseas-based and local community members who came to us throughout the day to demonstrate their excitement towards the first-ever and continuing ancestry-based project.”

Some of the day's activities included a Point Fortin-Grenada history quiz, performances from Mc Quilkin, who is a cultural icon in Grenada and whose sobriquet is Black Wizard, Austin "SuperBlue" Lyons, and Skippo of Point Fortin Iron Giants. All the artistes have deep Point Fortin-Grenada roots, the release said.

The tenth anniversary celebrations of the Point Fortin-Grenada Ancestry Project will end in Grenada in August. However, Back-Ah-Yard said it will continue its cultural activities with Culture Splash One Mic Sundayz, and will host Canada-based calypso/groovy soca artiste from Point Fortin, Joel "Connector" Davis, who also has strong Grenadian roots. Connector will perform in concert at Mama’s Yard, Boodoo Street, Point Fortin, on June 30, the release said.

“Connector is the two-time calypso monarch and three-time soca monarch of Canada and we look forward to showcasing this multi-talented son of Point Fortin soil, who is also heavily invested in social work, in Toronto, Canada, and also in Point Fortin and Grenada, through his partnership with Back-Ah-Yard,” Joseph said.

For more info: 344-9662