San Fernando Boys harvest from hydroponic system

DAVID SCARLETT

Students and teachers at San Fernando Boys’ Roman Catholic School benefited from a new method of agricultural education that will impact its students’ academic and holistic development.

“Boys School,” as the school is traditionally known, harvested from its new hydroponics system on May 9.

The first harvest was reaped by pupils of standards three, four and five.

Their crop of choice was pakchoi, as it is known to grow quickly and be ready for harvest in a short time span.

The initiative was launched on April 16 to supplement what was taught in the classroom, and to give students hands-on experience in planting and nurturing crops.

It was executed on the school’s compound and spearheaded by standard three teacher, Clyde Frederick, who spent approximately four months researching and deliberating the feasibility of the venture before launching it. Principal Donna Solomon said she was proud to support the project.

Frederick described the experience as exciting.

“It had been an idea for some time to find a way to get our boys involved in the practical side of agricultural science again since the Continuous Assessment Component programme.

“With the onset the covid19 pandemic, it became more apparent that our boys needed to be shown that they can ease the economic burden through involvement in agriculture which will, hopefully, encourage them to eat what they grow – a healthier choice – while enjoying the thrill of seeing their plants grow from a seedling to a mature plant, and getting the opportunity to care for it as well.”

The project was funded by the manager of First Citizens Bank, Martin Williams who, poetically, is a past student of the school. Hutch Awardy, also a former pupil, donated the pakchoi seedlings.

Frederick said the system is not only for the students, but for teachers and other members of staff.

“We chose hydroponics due to our limited space and lack of soil in our immediate environment.

“We can also grow more plants in a smaller place, thus involving more students in a crop rotation. Currently, our system handles 214 plants in a space approximately five metres by eight metres. The system integrates the use of metering apparatus as it relates to pH levels and nutrients concentration in the reservoir.

“Our boys have already started (in small groups) to take samples, use meters, read measurements and compare them to the data sheet requirements for the particular crop. This prepares them to understand terms used in secondary school.”

Following their maiden harvest, Boys School began planting their second crop – lettuce – on May 13 to continue their agricultural education project and allow more students, particularly from the lower school departments, to reap the rewards of their labour.