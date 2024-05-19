'Natty,' Auvray eye Jamaican title with Mt Pleasant

Nathaniel James of Mt Pleasant, right, dribbles past two players from Humble Lions during a Jamaica Premier League match earlier this season. - Photo courtesy Mt Pleasant Football Academy's Facebook page

Soca Warriors attackers Kaile Auvray and Nathaniel "Natty" James will hope to lift the Jamaican Premier League (JPL) title on May 19, when their Mt Pleasant Football Academy team tackle Cavalier FC Kingston in the 2024 final from 7.30 pm at the National Stadium in Kingston.

In the 2023 final at Sabina Park, Mt Pleasant and Cavalier also met in the final, with the former team securing a thrilling 2-1 triumph after a late goal from Sue-Lae McCalla. This year, the TT pair will aim to help Mt Pleasant to their title defence against the youthful and spirited Cavalier team, which finished as runner-up in the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

In the semis, Mt Pleasant got an exciting 3-2 aggregate win over Waterhouse FC after getting a 2-1 second leg win at Sabina Park on May 12. James, who finished as the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) top scorer last year, had a lively first leg cameo from the bench. The 19-year-old also featured as a substitute in the second leg.

Cavalier advanced to the final after getting a 4-2 aggregate victory over Arnett Gardens FC.

Both James and the French-born Auvray moved to the reigning Jamaican champions last September. And though they have not established themselves as regular starters in their first season, the teenagers will seek to lift the JPL title on May 19.