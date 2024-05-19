Man shot dead in Mt Grace, Tobago

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A SHOOTING in Mt Grace, Tobago, on May 18, has pushed the island’s murder toll to ten for the year.

Dead is Samuel "Indian" Maharaj, 32, of Mt Zion, Whim.

Police said around 9am, residents reported hearing a loud explosion near to the Mt Grace Open Bible Church.

While combing the area, police found Maharaj’s motionless body in some bushes.

They also learnt that Maharaj was being pursued by two men who reportedly fired shots at him while he attempted to run away.

Officers from the Tobago Homicide Bureau are investigating.

The killing occurred a day after THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced several measures to curb the island’s worsening crime situation.

These include a THA police force, which is expected to be a major feature of the Department of Safety when it is formed as well as the re-establishment of the Tobago Community Safety Programme.