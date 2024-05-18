TT women set for Caribbean Queen's football tournament with Aruba, Curacao

- File photo

Trinidad and Tobago senior women's football team will get the opportunity to engage in friendly competition when they participate in the three-team Caribbean Queen's tournament in Curacao from May 28-June 3.

The invitation to the tournament was extended to TT by the Curacao Football Federation, with all matches being hosted at the Stadion Rignaal 'Jean' Francisca in Willemstad. Aruba will be the other team involved in the week-long tournament.

Each team will play each other twice, in what will be the senior team's first action since their 2024 Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifying campaign ended at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo last December.

"The respective member associations have been working together to facilitate the tournament to provide competitive matches for our respective women's teams as there are no Concacaf or Fifa women's competitions this year," a TT Football Association (TTFA) release said on Friday.

The team will once again be led by former Police FC coach Richard Hood, who will be assisted by TTFA Director of Youth Football and TT women's Under-17 coach Rajesh Latchoo.

The release said Hood's squad will be a "development team" featuring senior players, members of TTFA's ongoing High Performance programme and standout performers from the 2024 Republic Bank National Youth Football League campaign.

"This tournament is viewed as an ideal opportunity to continue to expose our younger players to a competitive environment," the release said.

The women Soca Warriors will play their first game of the tournament on May 29 against Aruba, before playing hosts Curacao a day later. After a two-day rest, Hood's team will wrap up the friendly competition with matches on June 2 and 3 respectively.

Last year, the women Soca Warriors finished bottom of their three-team Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifying group with Mexico and Puerto Rico with a solitary point from four matches.

The TT women are ranked 75th by Fifa, while Curacao and Aruba are ranked 179th and 185th respectively.