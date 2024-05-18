Rheann Chung notches opening table tennis win at Americas Olympic Qualifiers

TT's Rheann Chung. - Ernest Fraser

RHEANN Chung notched an opening win at the International Table Tennis Federation Americas Olympic Qualifier event in Lima, Peru, on May 17.

In her round of 16 knockout four match at the Villa Deportiva Nacional Videna, Chung did well to get past Isabel Duffo of the host nation 4-0.

The TT player won the opening game 11-9, held out to win the second 12-10, improved in the third 11-6 and put the cherry on top with an 11-9 win in the fourth and final game.

Chung was scheduled to face Venezuelan Roxy Gonzalez from 8.15pm on May 17 in her second singles contest.