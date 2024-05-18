Rain stops play, Patriots march into TTCB 50-over final

-

BESS Motors Marchin Patriots punched their ticket to the final of the 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) 50-over Premiership I competition on May 18, after their semifinal with Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) was washed out inside 15 overs at the Inshan Ali Park ground in Preysal.

The two teams set up their playoff clash after finishing second and third respectively at the end of seven rounds in the 50-over tournament, with the treble-chasing Central Sports team booking their spot in the final after assuming top spot. An appetising clash between Patriots and the Parkites was sullied by heavy showers, though, and the former team clinched their spot in the May 25 final after finishing the round-robin phase in second with six wins and the solitary loss to Central Sports in their seven matches.

QPCC had five wins and two losses in the preliminary round, while the table-topping Central Sports rattled off six wins to go along with an abandoned match against outgoing champions Clarke Road United.

In the limited action in Preysal, the Patriots progressed to 79 for three after 14.4 overs. Patriots got off to a rapid start as Kadeem Alleyne (16) and out-of-favour West Indies opener Evin Lewis (34 off 43 balls) put together a 45-run partnership in six overs. QPCC got three wickets in quick succession, and pacer Chadeon Raymond dismissed Lewis and Richie Looknauth off consecutive balls in the ninth over as QPCC fought back.

With a date with Central Sports on the line, the game was intriguingly poised. However, persistent rains had the last say.

Central Sports, who have already won the National League and Twenty/20 Festival Premiership I titles in the 2024 season, will be hoping the third time’s the charm when they face the Patriots at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain in the final.

On the opening day of the 50-over campaign on April 6, Central Sports outclassed their Patriots counterparts when they got a huge 117-run win, with veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan grabbing an impressive six-wicket haul. Central Sports also beat the Patriots by a six-wicket margin in their T20 Festival group stage match.

In the final, the Patriots will hope to turn the tide in their favour and stop Central Sports’ 2024 dominance.

Summarised Scores:

Marchin Patriots: 79/3 from 14.4 (Evin Lewis 34, Kadeem Alleyne 16; Chadeon Raymond 2/24). Match abandoned.