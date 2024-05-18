Pereira Castillo siblings share passion for the cuatro

Xiomara and Xavier Pereira Castillo have made several performances at musical events with the La Casita band. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Born in Trinidad and Tobago with Venezuelan roots, siblings Xiomara, Xavier and Xiera Pereira Castillo decided to honour the culture of both countries through a musical instrument of great tradition – the cuatro.

The three live in Gasparillo with their parents Julio, a Venezuelan migrant who arrived in TT many years ago, and their mother Marsha, a Trinidadian also in love with Venezuelan culture.

The siblings' passion is music and the cuatro is their favourite instrument. They decided to start studying music and the cuatro in early 2023 at the Santa Cecilia orchestra project in Diego Martin. However, in October 2023, they switched to the La Casita music school in Arima.

Xiomara, 17, and Xavier, 15, made their first official performance in the junior parang competition of the National Parang Association as part of the La Casita children's band in November 2023.

“It was a great experience to go on stage and play music in Spanish. It made us feel proud to represent two countries,” Xavier said.

They also performed at Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) for International Children's Day and at the La Casita Christmas concert in December as well as at other community events.

“The cuatro is a cultural instrument that allows us to learn about our roots because it is a tradition in Venezuela and is part of the TT parang,” Xiomara said.

She is the only one of the three who speaks a little Spanish.

Julio, her father, said they like to play the different rhythms of Venezuelan aguinaldo and polo margariteño and TT parang.

Xiomara wants to learn to play the violin, Xavier the guitar and Xiera, nine, the cello.

Right now they are learning pieces of waltzes, boleros and boleros rancheros with Prof Eduardo Rivas.

They are also part of the cadets of the Red Cross and the choir of the Tortuga parish church in Gasparillo.

Having parents from different cultures leads them to live different cultural experiences at home. But they generally learn about Venezuelan culture through music.

“Although we don't speak Spanish, we coexist in the best way with it. It is a benefit for us to have two cultures,” Xiomara said. They believe at some point TT will be a bilingual country.

Xiera said she loves going to La Casita and learning not only music, but also sharing with other children in the Spanish-speaking community.

In 2023, Xiera was the image of La Casita at the SAPA event, carrying the La Casita flag and dressed in a typical Venezuelan costume.

“I feel proud to be Trini-Venezuelan and although I don't speak Spanish I know at some point I will learn it, that's why I like to come to La Casita and share with other Venezuelan children.”

The three Pereira Castillo children are part of that extensive mix of the two roots coexist in both TT and Venezuela and day by day seek to learn about the two cultures and traditions.