Over 5,000 bid for jobs with Disney Cruise Line

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Videsh Maharaj, third left, and Charles Carvalho, CEO of Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd, centre, pose with the Disney Cruise Line recruiters at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, last week. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts

DISNEY Cruise Line recently concluded a recruitment drive in Trinidad and Tobago that saw 90 per cent of applicants interviewed receiving letters of intent from the company.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, in a news release on May 17, said it was pleased with the growing interest by cruise lines in the recruitment of Trinidad and Tobago nationals.

The recruitment drive took place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, on May 15 and 16.

Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd, the local recruitment agent, successfully shortlisted applicants to fill vacancies in the areas of food and beverage, guest services, galley jobs, lifeguards and culinary.

These positions were advertised in the local newspapers and via digital media for a period of two weeks.

According to Meridian, over 5,000 nationals submitted e-applications for the opportunity to work for Disney Cruise Line.

This formed part of a registration and pre-screening process that was conducted by the local agency.

Following this rigorous process, and based on the requirements for the available positions, Meridian shortlisted 150 candidates to be further screened and considered for the respective vacancies. Eighty suitable persons were then invited for in-person interviews at Queen’s Hall over the two-day period.

The ministry said it was to proud announce that over 90 per cent of applicants interviewed during the two-day drive will receive letters of intent from Disney Cruise Line.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said, “The Ministry is happy to support recruitment initiatives conducted by cruise lines, especially in the wake of such a successful 2023/2024 cruise season for Trinidad and Tobago. Initiatives likes these give our people the opportunity to showcase our culture, their individual skills, and to earn foreign exchange in the global marketplace. I extend congratulations to all the successful applicants and wish them well on their new journeys. I also want to thank Disney Cruise Line and Meridian Recruitment Agency Ltd for facilitating professional development opportunities for our citizens."

Mitchell said that this initiative would not have been possible without consistent dialogue between relevant stakeholders within the Cruise Line Industry. He acknowledges the crucial role the Ministry plays in cultivating an enabling environment within which citizens can gain meaningful training and employment within the sector.

“The Ministry is committed to building partnerships with our local and international stakeholders so that opportunities are created for the benefit of our country,” he said.

Mitchell said he anticipates that productive discussions will continue with Disney Cruise Line and other cruise lines to conduct more recruitment drives in Trinidad and Tobago following the successful drives conducted by MSC Cruises in 2023 and Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCG) in 2022.

He encouraged nationals to seize the opportunities to monetise their skills and showcase the best of Trinidad and Tobago’s human capital and culture to the world.

Meridian officials said that Disney Cruise Line was “blown away” by the high calibre of candidates that were selected.

Once successful at the interviews, all applicants will receive an official e-mail from Disney Cruise Line confirming their acceptance. Candidates would then have a three to six month period to finalise their medicals, visa sand other documents. Unsuccessful candidates will also be contacted with key information on ways they can be trained and developed to be considered for future recruitment initiatives, the release stated.