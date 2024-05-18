Features
Miss and Mister Supranational winners
Newsday Reporter
Dr Brittany Deane and Anderson Subero are the winners of the Miss and Mister Supranational TT competition which was held at Dennis P Ramdhan Complex, Couva, on May 5.
The event was produced by Crowns and Sashes and presented contestants for the TT Miss Universe competition which will be held on August 3 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.
Deane was selected from among 11 contestants while Subero topped eight competitors. They will represent TT in the international Miss and Mister Supranational competitions in Poland on July 4 and 6.
