Miss and Mister Supranational winners

Miss and Mister Supernational TT 2024 winners Dr Brittany Deane and Anderson Subero pose after being crowned at the Dennis P Ramdhan Complex, Couva, on May 5. - AYANNA KINSALE
Dr Brittany Deane and Anderson Subero are the winners of the Miss and Mister Supranational TT competition which was held at Dennis P Ramdhan Complex, Couva, on May 5.

Dr Brittany Deane and Anderson Subero are the winners of the Miss and Mister Supranational TT competition which was held at Dennis P Ramdhan Complex, Couva, on May 5.

The event was produced by Crowns and Sashes and presented contestants for the TT Miss Universe competition which will be held on August 3 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Deane was selected from among 11 contestants while Subero topped eight competitors. They will represent TT in the international Miss and Mister Supranational competitions in Poland on July 4 and 6.

Kimoi-Ann Felmine models her gown during the Miss and Mister Supranational TT. - AYANNA KINSALE

Kayenne Williams shows off her her gown during the Miss and Mister Supranational TT. - AYANNA KINSALE

Leana Shende models her gown during the Miss and Mister Supranational TT competition. - AYANNA KINSALE

Destiny Leon models her gown during the Miss and Mister Supranational TT 2024 competition at the Dennis P Ramdhan Complex, Couva, on May 5. - AYANNA KINSALE

