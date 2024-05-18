Flowers for Mafeking mothers

Members of the Mafeking Community Council hit the road to deliver flowers to mothers in Mafeking Village, Mayaro.

THE Mafeking Community Council showed its appreciation for mothers in the area with a Mother’s Day flower drive on May 11.

The council distributed 200 bouquets to mothers spreading joy and bringing smiles to their faces, a media release said.

Council member Veda Maraj said in the release, “Mothers are the backbone of communities, therefore we wanted to show appreciation, especially the everyday moms.

“We thank you for your endless sacrifice.”

Council members were present at the distribution points, engaging in conversations with the moms and listening to their stories, the release said.

These included Veda Maraj, secretary; Keda Deonarine, public relations officer; Anisa Jan-Pierre, vice president; Wendy Francois Mc Kenna, trustee 1; Peter Licorish, trustee 2; Shantal Francis, treasurer; Sheldon Bournes, welfare officer; and Shawn Charles, committee member.

The council said it believes in the power of small gestures to make a big impact and thanked all sponsors who contributed to the drive, including, The Floral Bar by Sanvish, Ramkoon’s Pharmacy, Mayaro Family Medicine Ashley’s Air-condition Services, Macaw’s Cafe and Bre Styles.

To stay updated on upcoming community events and initiatives of the Mafeking Community Council, follow its official social media channels.