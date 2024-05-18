N Touch
Flowers for Mafeking mothers

Members of the Mafeking Community Council hit the road to deliver flowers to mothers in Mafeking Village, Mayaro.
Members of the Mafeking Community Council hit the road to deliver flowers to mothers in Mafeking Village, Mayaro.

THE Mafeking Community Council showed its appreciation for mothers in the area with a Mother’s Day flower drive on May 11.

The council distributed 200 bouquets to mothers spreading joy and bringing smiles to their faces, a media release said.

Council member Veda Maraj said in the release, “Mothers are the backbone of communities, therefore we wanted to show appreciation, especially the everyday moms.

“We thank you for your endless sacrifice.”

Members of the Mafeking Community Council prepare Mother’s Day bouquets to surprise mothers in the community on May 11.
Members of the Mafeking Community Council prepare Mother's Day bouquets to surprise mothers in the community on May 11.

Council members were present at the distribution points, engaging in conversations with the moms and listening to their stories, the release said.

The Mother’s Day Flower Drive also provided an opportunity for the council to connect with the community. Council members were present at the distribution points, engaging in conversations with the moms and listening to their stories, the release said.

These included Veda Maraj, secretary; Keda Deonarine, public relations officer; Anisa Jan-Pierre, vice president; Wendy Francois Mc Kenna, trustee 1; Peter Licorish, trustee 2; Shantal Francis, treasurer; Sheldon Bournes, welfare officer; and Shawn Charles, committee member.

A Mafeking mom receives a bouquet from Peter Licorish of the Mafeking Community Council.
A Mafeking mom receives a bouquet from Peter Licorish of the Mafeking Community Council.

The council said it believes in the power of small gestures to make a big impact and thanked all sponsors who contributed to the drive, including, The Floral Bar by Sanvish, Ramkoon’s Pharmacy, Mayaro Family Medicine Ashley’s Air-condition Services, Macaw’s Cafe and Bre Styles.

To stay updated on upcoming community events and initiatives of the Mafeking Community Council, follow its official social media channels.

Keda Deonarine of the Mafeking Community Council presents a bouquet to a mom.
Keda Deonarine of the Mafeking Community Council presents a bouquet to a mom.

Shawn Charles of the Mafeking Community Council presents a bouquet to Abigail Malcano-Boodhoo, a dedicated mom of two who resides in Mafeking Village, Mayaro.

An elderly villager known affectionately as Ma King of the Mafeking community shows off her bouquet.
An elderly villager known affectionately as Ma King of the Mafeking community shows off her bouquet.

Veda Maraj of the Mafeking Community Council presents a bouquet to a happy mom.
Veda Maraj of the Mafeking Community Council presents a bouquet to a happy mom.

