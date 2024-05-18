Ensuring efficiency in registry monopolies

Attorney General Reginald Armour - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I am deeply concerned with the inefficiencies in the current online business registration process.

There are individuals who have been waiting for their Companies Registry Account (CRA) numbers since last year without receiving any responses to their inquiries. The Companies Registrar fails to reply to e-mails, and the staff do not address queries promptly. What is the purpose of investing in an advanced system if it operates so inefficiently?

Previously, our physical paper-based registration system adhered to strict deadlines, with name changes processed in a maximum of four days and company incorporations within three weeks. However, the Companies Registry Online System (CROS) has introduced significant delays and issues.

This situation demands immediate attention. If more staff is needed to handle business registrations efficiently, then additional personnel should be hired. The Attorney General should allocate the necessary funds to employ the required staff at the Companies Registry, rather than diverting resources to irrelevant audit matters that are clearly not under his purview.

The problem is exacerbated by the closure of physical registration offices, leaving citizens without alternative registration methods. It is crucial that our online registry monopoly operates with the utmost efficiency.

Transitioning from TTbizlink to CROS was intended to streamline processes, yet inefficiencies persist. If a photo is rejected, who follows up? Is there adequate support in place? We must ensure our online system is equitable and not a tool for marginalising certain groups or hindering legitimate business activities.

The technological advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution were meant to reduce costs and enhance efficiency, not the opposite. These inefficiencies raise several questions: What is the cost of the CROS system? How many jobs have been affected by its implementation? Are we registering more businesses under CROS or fewer? Is our performance with CROS better or worse compared to the previous system? Are we forcing the not-so-tech-savvy citizens to incur unwanted costs to register their businesses?

Ultimately, the pressing issue remains: where can we lodge complaints when these online systems fail? Who is accountable?

C PATRICK

via e-mail