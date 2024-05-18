Divine Living opens in Chaguanas

Vani Maharaj, managing director of Divine Living, cuts the ribbon while her team looks on at the showroom's opening ceremony on May 5. -

Divine Living opened its luxury retail showroom and design studio at 20 Rodney Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas, on May 5.

The store is promising "an unparalleled experience of sophistication and innovation," a media release said.

Managing director of Divine Living Vani Maharaj said in the release, "Our luxury showroom and design studio epitomise a fusion of sophistication and innovation, heralding a new era in the realm of furniture, home décor, and interior design.

"At the core of our vision lies a commitment to quality craftsmanship, custom designs, and innovation. Each item showcased within our space tells a story of meticulous attention to detail and timeless elegance."

With an in-house team of expert designers, Divine Living will offer clients personalised consultations and tailored solutions to bring their unique aesthetic aspirations to life, the release said.

"Our showroom and design studio represent more than just a retail space; they embody a comprehensive vision for seamlessly integrating construction, interior design, and furnishing services, offering clients the ultimate turnkey solution for their residential or commercial projects," Maharaj said.