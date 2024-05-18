CUNA workers come out for Day of Caring

The CUNA Caribbean Insurance (CCI) team members gather after a productive day. - Photos courtesy CCI

MAY 19 is the official United Way Trinidad and Tobago Day of Caring.

However this year, members of corporate T&T chose to give up their time to give back to communities on May 18 and 19.

Volunteers will be working on a variety of projects to refurbish and enhance several facilities across the island on both days.

The CUNA Caribbean Insurance (CCI) team members had a productive day of painting and renovations at Patna/River Estate Government Primary School.