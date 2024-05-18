CUNA, Massy workers come out for Day of Caring

The CUNA Caribbean Insurance (CCI) team members gather after a productive day of repainting and renovations at Patna/River Estate Government Primary School on May 18. - Photos courtesy CCI

MAY 19 is the official United Way Trinidad and Tobago Day of Caring.

However this year, members of corporate Trinidad and Tobago chose to give up their time to give back to communities on May 18 and 19.

Volunteers will be working on a variety of projects to refurbish and enhance several facilities across the island on both days.

The CUNA Caribbean Insurance (CCI) team members had a productive day of painting and renovations at Patna/River Estate Government Primary School.

While Massy's team of volunteers contributed their efforts to Barataria Anglican Primary School.