Burning question of accounts in sports

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is no denying that the two major sports of our country are cricket and football.

However, given our recent and continuing situation, one may be tempted to compare the history of both sports at national level and over a period of time.

More specifically, the burning question of accounts arise. Football is well known over the period 1973 to today to have been able to punctually present duly audited financial statements.

Additionally, these accounts are subject to scrutiny by all stakeholders upon request. There was one such query some years ago which was made available to the individual who never reported his findings, presumably because he found nothing amiss.

The present situation in our cricket is in stark contrast to details made public, not warranting further mention except for "seemingly worst practice" (like blank cheques), coupled with lack of due process and failure to monitor on the part of stakeholders.

The recent Caricom summit on WI cricket saw expressed concern by Michael Holding on this situation and, quite surprisingly, an expression of support from the CWI to the TTCBC.

Is CWI here playing ball with alleged lack of transparency in a kind of almost scrath-my-back approach?

Why have we been prone to vilify one sport and forgive, support another? Is it a national hallmark of prejudice and resulting injustice? Are we concerned about equality, fair play and old-time downright honesty?

Are we now to still expect corporate TT to live up to social responsibility? Do we not see the obvious chain reaction of withdrawal of support by responsible, long-standing corporate TT, especially to youth?

The matters sub judice will eventually play out and are of no concern here.

Let us see the big picture and try to learn from the issue going "beyond the boundary" in the national interest.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas