Bad weather down trees, blows off roofs

The roof from a home which blew off after strong winds and heavy showers in Siparia on May 18. -

STRONG winds and heavy rains on May 18 downed trees and blew off the roof of one house in Penal district.

A statement issued by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) said these incidents happened in the Penal-Siparia areas.

The ODPM added that the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation and the Siparia Borough Corporation were mobilising resources to address these matters.

There were also reports of roofs of four houses blown off in Cedros.