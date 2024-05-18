Anisa Mohammed: Home advantage a boost for Windies at T20 World Cup

(L-R) Former West Indies cricketers Rayad Emrit, Denesh Ramdin Anisa Mohammed, Merissa Aguilleiram Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul and Stacy-Ann King pose for a photograph with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy during the TT-leg of the trophy tour for the June 1-29 tournament, on May 18, 2024, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Jeff K. Mayers

Former West Indies women's player Anisa Mohammed believes the Caribbean team needs to make home advantage count if they are to win the upcoming 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) men's T20 World Cup and clinch an unprecedented third crown.

The West Indies will be co-hosting the World Cup alongside the US from June 1-29, and the two-time winners are in group C with Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and newcomers Uganda. The Windies play PNG and Uganda on June 2 and 8 respectively, before facing New Zealand in a highly anticipated clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on June 12. The Windies will then round off the group against Afghanistan on June 17.

Mohammed was a member of the Windies women's team which ascended to the 2016 women's T20 World Cup title after defeating Australia in Kolkata – complementing the T20 World Cup crown which was won by the Daren Sammy-led team in 2016.

With the guidance of the charismatic coach Sammy and the captaincy of Rovman Powell, the once lethal off-spinner believes the Windies have the tools to go all the way.

"Yes, we can definitely win another title. I think we have a very good chance," Mohammed told Newsday, during the opening of the Trinidad and Tobago leg of the World Cup trophy tour at the BLCA on Saturday morning.

"We have home advantage and having that support of the crowd will definitely boost their confidence as well. We have done it twice, and why not do it three times."

Sammy captained the West Indies to their T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, and Mohammed reckons the regional team can deal with the threats of Afghanistan and New Zealand in group C.

"Yes, the other teams are playing well, but having home advantage and having a coach like Daren Sammy to inspire these younger players, I think it's a really good thing for us and I'm sure we will qualify from the group."

A Carnival-like atmosphere was created in Tarouba during the trophy tour ceremony, as people grooved to the sweet sounds of soca, steelpan and tassa. More intriguingly, the scores of people gathered got up close and personal with the World Cup trophy which was situated on a stage in the car park area of the BLCA venue.

Members of the public and youngsters from numerous cricket academies and schools graced the stage and had photo opportunities with the trophy, including students from the 2024 Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) T20 intercol champions Presentation College (San Fernando).

A heavy midday shower didn't dampen the proceedings, and the crowd was also entertained by performances from pannist Joshua Regrello, chutney artiste Raymond Ramnarine and soca artiste Erphaan Alves, who sang a melodious rendition of David Rudder's famous West Indies anthem Rally 'Round the West Indies.

Mohammed wasn't the only 2016 World Cup winner in attendance, as her former teammates Merissa Aguilleira and Stacy-Ann King also graced the stage and signed autographs for the aspiring cricketers. The trio of Samuel Badree, Denesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul, who tasted T20 World Cup success with Windies' men's team, were also part of the festivities.

"It's a really good atmosphere here today. So many coaching clinics are out here and so many young players are getting a chance to be a part of this," Mohammed said.

"It's a chance to get so close to a World Cup trophy. Not many people have that opportunity. Kudos to all the coaches who thought it was important to bring their students out here. Hopefully, this will inspire the young ones to want to play for the West Indies and hopefully one day go on to win a World Cup."

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell, who's also serving as the acting Minister of Sport and Community Development, said the T20 World Cup gives the opportunity to TT and the Caribbean islands to showcase their diverse culture to the world.

"The economic advantages of hosting the ICC T20 World Cup are clear. The event is set to boost economic growth and generate employment opportunities in numerous sectors, including transportation, tourism, hospitality and street food vending," Mitchell said during his address.

"This opportunity renews unity among our regional leaders, CWI and stakeholders, promising a rejuvenated West Indies cricket team and groundbreaking developments ahead.

"As we prepare to welcome teams and spectators from across the globe, we proudly embrace the opportunity to spotlight TT's rich cultural heritage and unwavering passion for sport on the global stage... let's ensure this year's World Cup is not just an event, but an out of the world experience that will be remembered for generations to come."

The trophy tour made a short stop at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, where middle-order batsman Darren Bravo, a 2012 T20 World Cup winner, interacted with the media. The TT leg of the trophy tour ended in Tobago, with a cultural show at the ANR Robinson International Airport being followed by another show at the Buccoo Integrated Facility.