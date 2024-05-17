Which result will we believe?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: There was a newspaper item about complaints in the operations of the Secondary Roads Company. The article reported that an audit was being conducted by the Ministry of Finance, while a complaint was lodged with the Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR).

I really thought this type of complaint in the procurement/contract system would be investigated by the OPR. Isn’t that its full purpose? But now there will be two parallel investigations? Oh dear, which result will we believe? Better yet, which one will be laid in Parliament for full transparency?

Then the article states that the chairman resigned. This chairman was given a triple chair by the Ministry of Works, because the companies are expected to work together. This was the rationale given at the time of appointment. Now there are questions to answer, and the chairman resigns from one company, but not the other two.

Am I the crazy one?

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph