Traumatic stress and teens

Dr Asha Pemberton. -

Dr Asha Pemberton

teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

TRAUMATIC stress refers to the combination of the psychological and emotional responses to an event or series of events that are perceived as extremely disturbing or distressing. These events overwhelm an individual’s ability to cope, leading to intense feelings of fear, helplessness, or horror.

For children and adolescents, trauma presents itself in many forms. While events including family violence, home invasions and car accidents are immediately apparent, young people can be equally traumatised following a medical procedure, death of a pet, dramatic loss of a significant friendship, or an embarrassing moment at school.

The impact of traumatic stress can vary widely depending on factors including the nature and severity of the trauma, individual resilience, social support, and previous experiences. Of critical importance is the way in which parents respond to the traumatised teen. Those who are provided support, non-judgement and empathy fare much better than those whose experience of trauma are downplayed. Parents tend to trivialise the experiences of young people, often to the detriment of their emotional well-being.

Traumatic stress presents itself in many ways. Some young people struggle with recurrent intrusive thoughts, memories, or nightmares related to the traumatic event. These can be triggered by reminders or cues associated with the trauma. Others abjectly avoid situations that remind them of the trauma, which can manifest as school refusal or avoidance of social activities.

Some adolescents have difficulty concentrating or sleeping due to hyperarousal and vigilance arising from the experience and feeling threats to their safety. Emotional regulation issues, in the form of intense and rapidly shifting emotions, is another common presentation which often leads to conflict with parents and challenges at home due to these rapid fluxes.

Physical symptoms, including headaches, back pain, abdominal pain or nausea very frequently occur in traumatised adolescents and lead to challenges and diagnostic dilemmas. Despite repeated assessments and investigations, no cause is found, which is frustrating to both parents and teen. In an attempt to alleviate the discomfort, families present to emergency rooms and healthcare providers repeatedly without recognising that trauma is the underlying cause.

Recognition of traumatic stress is critical to prompt intervention. When unrecognised or ignored, trauma can have long-lasting effects on adolescent development and well-being. Chronic states of hyperarousal, emotional dysregulation and insomnia all affect brain health and functioning. In addition, disruption to socialisation, school attendance and academic attainment can be further complications.

Parents are first encouraged to keep an open mind regarding the impact of traumatic events on their young people. Seeking support from mental health professionals will be beneficial. Treatment approaches such as therapy, medication and support groups can help teens cope with traumatic stress and promote healing and resilience.

Overall, the effects of traumatic stress on the teen brain can be profound, impacting various aspects of cognitive, emotional and social functioning. Early intervention and support are crucial for mitigating these effects and promoting resilience.