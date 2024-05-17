T20 World Cup warm-up matches announced, WI to play Aussies at Oval

In this February 11, 2024 file photo, Australia's Marcus Stoinis plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. -

On May 16, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the 16 warm-up matches which will be staged ahead of the June 1-29 2024 T20 World Cup, with West Indies' clash with Australia being the marquee fixture.

With the co-hosts and two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies bowling off their campaign on June 2 against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Guyana, they will get the perfect test ahead of the tourney when they meet the second-ranked Aussies at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair from 7 pm on May 30. Tickets for the match can be purchased online or via box offices at the Oval or the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

In February, captain Rovman Powell's team toured Australia for a three-match T20 series, with the Aussies coming away with a 2-1 victory. In each game, the West Indies scored over 200 runs, and they concluded the series with an impressive 37-run victory in the third match.

The Aussies whipped the Caribbean team by a 3-0 margin in the preceding One-day International (ODI) series, while they split an enthralling Test series 1-1, with rookie Guyanese seamer Shamar Joseph emerging as the hero in the Windies' second-Test win.

Before their warm-up match with the Aussies and their subsequent World Cup group stage matches, the West Indies will play a three-match T20 series against South Africa in Jamaica from May 23-26. They are expected to announce their reserve players for the tournament by May 25.

A total of 17 teams will participate in the warm-up matches which will not carry international T20 status, allowing teams the luxury of fielding their full 15-man squads.

Eight warm-up matches will be played in Trinidad, with four matches being held at the Oval and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba respectively. On May 27, the BLCA venue will host a double-header between Oman and PNG, and Namibia and Uganda. At the BLCA on May 30, Scotland will play Uganda, while Namibia will play PNG.

In addition to their clash with coach Daren Sammy's West Indies team, the Aussies will play Namibia at the Oval on May 28. The Oval will also play host to Afghanistan versus Oman on May 29, and Scotland versus Afghanistan on May 31. Warm-up matches will also be played at the Broward County Stadium in Florida and the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas.

The West Indies have been placed in group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, PNG and newcomers Uganda, and four group C matches will be held at the BLCA, with the group's high-profile match between the Windies and New Zealand being hosted on June 12. The Tarouba venue will also host the first semifinal on June 26.