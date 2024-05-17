Point Fortin man held in Grenada charged with double murder

The 30-year-old Point Fortin man who was recently held in Grenada and handed over to local police has been charged with six offences, including two counts of murder.

Joel Jerry Hannibal, also called Joe, from Warden Road in Point Fortin, faced master Sarah De Silva in the High Court (South Court A) on May 17, after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions instructed the police to charge him.

Sgt Deo of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, charged Hannibal with the murders of fellow villagers Azad “Allan” Ali, 32, and Keith “Pam Pam” Roberts, 44, the attempted murder of Anthony Bermudez, 42, shooting with intent, and having a gun and ammunition.

The master denied bail and remanded Hannibal into police custody.

She adjourned the case to January 8, 2025.

The charges stemmed from the same incident at Warden Road, at around 9.15 pm on October 2, when multiple gunshots rang out.

Ali’s body was found slumped in the driver’s seat of his Ford Laser car and Roberts’ body was nearby on the roadway.

Point Fortin municipal police, including PC Ishmael and WPCs Ramona and Ferguson, also responded and took Bermudez, the lone survivor, to the Point Fortin Hospital.

Investigators learned that minutes before the shooting, Ali had stopped to drop off Roberts to buy an item from someone nearby.

Ali worked as a PH driver, while Roberts worked as a labourer.

Ali remained in the driver’s seat, and Bermudez was in the back seat as they waited for Roberts to return.

Roberts walked back to the car, and as he was about to re-enter the front seat, a gunman walking along the road opened fire, hitting the three men.

South Western Division and homicide police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police recovered 27 rounds of 9 mm spent shells.

The unemployed accused has been on the run since the incident.

Roberts was from Spring Trace, while Ali was from E Street Extension, in the same community.