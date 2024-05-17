PM takes part in IPL coin toss

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, greets former West Indies T20 captain and Mumbai Indians assistant coach Kieron Pollard at the start of the Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 17 in Mumbai. Photo courtesy Dr Keith Rowley's Facebook Page

THE Prime Minister had the best seat in the house for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on May 17, as he had the opportunity to join the coin toss ahead of the pivotal clash.

A video of Dr Rowley, wearing a West Indies polo shirt on the pitch handing the coin to be tossed, was posted on his Facebook page.

Rowley arrived in Mumbai on May 15, on the invitation of the largest private sector corporation in India – Reliance Industries Ltd.

The company, owners of the Indian Premier League cricket team, the Mumbai Indians, has expressed an interest in establishing a cricket academy in Trinidad.

At a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, Whitehall, St Clair on April 18, Rowley said a parcel of land in Trincity was earmarked as the location for this academy.

He said Reliance and local interests approached Cabinet with a proposal for the academy.

“What (Reliance Industries) needed from the Government was land. The Government has made the land available and we’re now waiting for the investment to progress.”

Rowley said, “They sent an architect down to see the site and he’s designing the facility, so we hope to move to an investment stage in the not-too-distant future.”

Reliance is also a dominant figure in the global energy industry.

On May 16, Rowley and his delegation were given an extensive tour of Reliance’s refining and petrochemical complex in Jamnagar. The tour also included in-depth presentations on the company’s drive towards new energy production, including solar energy and biofuels.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis are part of Rowley's delegation to India.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has been appointed to act as prime minister until Rowley returns home.