Not easy for those emergency vehicles

- AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I have been observing traffic on the busiest former neighbourhood street in San Fernando, and it seems as though many licensed drivers are either oblivious or do not care.

With sirens blaring, an emergency vehicle (ambulance, fire engine or police vehicle) is coming down the street. I can hear it. Traffic is flowing in both directions. I am sure the approaching emergency vehicle can be seen and heard by those heading in the opposite direction, and seen in the rear view mirrors of those heading in the same direction.

Some drivers ahead of the emergency vehicle speed up. Most of those heading toward the oncoming emergency vehicle continue on as "normal." As the emergency vehicle gets to the point where vehicles ahead of it have stopped (somewhat pulled over), the space opened up to allow it to pass must now be manoeuvred very cautiously and very carefully, as some oncoming drivers do not think, feel, or believe pulling over applies to them. Stopping or pulling over on a corner is a separate topic.

The few seconds it takes for the emergency vehicle to pass will surely make drivers and those travelling late. After all, who wants to be inconvenienced by an approaching or a rapidly moving away emergency vehicle?

Without over-simplifying or stereotyping, we are an incentivised people. Rewards or consequences are necessary for compliance.

As for that former neighbourhood street now a major thoroughfare, a traffic management strategy, such as reduced speed limit except for emergency vehicles, speed humps, cameras, or a combination of them, need to be implemented.

DAVID RAGOBAR

via e-mail