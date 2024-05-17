Money stolen from Mayaro ATM

File photo -

Eastern Division police are investigating a report of bandits who broke into an ATM outlet and stole an undisclosed sum of money.

The police said the discovery was made around 8 am on May 17 at RBC’s outlet along the Guayaguayare Mayaro Road in Mayaro.

The outlet is at the front of a supermarket.

It is believed the criminals pried open a door at the back of the outlet and stole the money.

The police hope to use CCTV footage to solve the case.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.