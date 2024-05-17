Love Is Ah Wuk!

The cast of Love Is Ah Wuk! -

SEVEN individuals decided to escape the hustle and bustle of their lives by renting a charming beach house in Tobago. Each character had a unique reason for being there.

Find out why in Love Is Ah Wuk! as these characters bring their roles to life with passion, depth, authenticity, and an unstoppable wave of hilarity, a media release said.

The play stars Richard Ragoobarsingh as Mike, Zo Mari Tanker as Jacqueline, Jayron 'Rawkus' Remy as Brad, Natasha Lake as Cathy, Leslie Ann Lavine as Elizabeth, Nicholas Subero as Stan, and Kala Neehall as Nisha.

Under the direction of Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, and written by Ricardo Samuel, this comedy has left audiences roaring with laughter in sold-out venues.

Tickets are available at outlet locations and online.