Imbert expects better policing with CoP's extension

Acting prime minister and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert at a post-Cabinet briefing at Whitehall, Port of Spain, on May 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ACTING Prime Minister Colm Imbert said on May 16 that he now expected an improvement in policing as Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher takes up a second one-year extension of her service, granted by Cabinet, further to her appointment by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The finance minister attended a post-Cabinet briefing at Whitehall, Port of Spain. He said considering all circumstances, Cabinet had little choice but to reappoint her.

Newsday posed a question several times to ask his expectations of how the crime rate would now fare under Harewood-Christopher. Imbert made no prediction on the crime rate.

He initially used the opportunity to explain that two recent court rulings had ruled Harewood-Christopher’s first extension had been lawfully done, citing the High Court and Appeal Court’s rejection of a challenge lodged by activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj.

Imbert recounted that Justice Ricky Rahim had said that after the PSC made an appointment, Cabinet ideally ought to consult the PSC before granting her extensions in office. He said Cabinet had consulted the PSC over Harewood-Christopher and received positive feedback of her evaluation.

Imbert said the PSC’s evaluation had rated her as “good,” on a scale of possible ratings that he surmised as likely to include “bad,” “fair,” “good,” “very good” and “excellent.”

He asked what would have happened if she had not got an extension and he spelt out the lengthy process to do a fresh recruitment.

Imbert said the PSC had begun trying to recruit a substantive CoP only since April, in an exercise he reckoned was likely to last until year-end.

While in the past, deputy CoP’s had been appointed as acting CoP, he said now the police service has three brand-new deputy CoPs who were untested and untried and “completely green” at that level. Imbert justified Harewood-Christopher’s re-selection, saying, “We felt that in all the circumstances, the best thing to do was to extend.”

“On what basis are we going to say we reject the scientific assessment by the PSC of the commissioner’s performance?”

He said if it was not Harewood-Christopher, no one knew who would be appointed now as acting CoP, even as the PSC would take many months to get a permanent CoP.

Newsday asked if “good” was good enough, rather than her being deemed “very good” or “excellent?”

He said, “It is a good recommendation. It is not a bad recommendation.”

Newsday asked if he was confident Harewood-Christopher’s extension would help to curb crime.

Imbert replied that the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce and police second division had expressed support for her extension.

“Thousands of police officers through their association – the vast majority of police officers – have come out in full support of the extension.

“Now that is a very positive sign. It means they are ready and willing to work with her.” He said there could have been a different reaction of officers rejecting her, amounting to disunity, intrigue and bacchanal within the police.

“But no. You have the vast majority of officers saying ‘This is a good thing and we are willing to work with Ms Christopher.’”

He said the chamber plus academics have given support, with just aspirants for political office and disgruntled individuals being opposed.

Imbert said Harewood-Christopher had been a new CoP so had a steep learning curve and was worthy of support.

Newsday again asked if he expected an improvement in the crime situation.

He said, “I expect to see in the second term an improved performance because of experience and because of what I am seeing – unity in the police service.”

Imbert cited former CoP Stephen Williams saying the sitting CoP had three appointed deputy CoPs.

“So I do expect to see an improvement in performance.”

Newsday asked if that meant he expected an improvement in the crime situation.

“I expect to see an improvement in the performance of the police commissioner and the police service as a whole.”

Asked about buying out Harewood-Christopher’s vacation entitlement, he said the matter had not come before Cabinet.

“She seems very ready to get to work.”

Replying to questions, he viewed the PSC assessment of her as “very rigorous and scientific.”

With the Prime Minister now in Africa and India, a reporter asked if Dr Rowley or Imbert had made the decision to extend Harewood-Christopher’s term.

Imbert replied, “Both.”

He said Cabinet had not dealt with the matter whimsically but the meeting had gone on for hours.