Garbage everywhere you look

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: People seem to have a capacity to live with garbage in many public areas in Trinidad.

It is quite disheartening going to the Queen's Park Savannah during the day or on evenings with family and friends to relax and there is garbage everywhere. If everyone who visits this exceptional site and walks with a garbage bag, puts all their stuff inside, not outside, takes it away or looks for the Dumpster in the Savannah, it will make a huge difference. Keep the green clean.

Although there are many bins placed at beaches, there are a lot of cigarette butts, straws, corks, plastic bottles, food boxes everywhere. Come on, people, take your garbage with you. Keep it clean.

Our island are blessed, no place in the world like them, but we simply must keep them clean.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via email