Cox Coaching School stay perfect in NLCL U15 Cup

Players from Cox Coaching School pause for a water break during their NLCL under-15 community cup game against HVC FC in Caroni on May 11. - Photo courtesy NLCL

COX Coaching School maintained their 100 per cent record in the 2024 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-15 community cup tournament on May 11, when they got a 3-1 victory against HVC FC at the Frederick Settlement ground in Caroni.

Cox Coaching School top the five-team group B with nine points from three matches, and they scored three goals in a 17-minute span to see off the HVC team on the weekend. Cox Coaching School took the lead in the 50th minute through Djibril Hamilton, while Jaylon Forbes doubled the advantage in the 57th minute.

Jaylen Hinds pulled back a goal for HVC in the 64th minute, but Adasa Richardson ensured all three points for Cox Coaching School with a 67th-minute effort.

In the other group B encounter in Caroni, Gasparillo Youths and Union Hall battled to a 1-1 draw. Union Hall took the lead through Jeduthin Emptage in the 20th minute, but Naftali Charles scored a 46th-minute equaliser as the teams split the points.

In group A, table-toppers Trendsetter Hawks (seven points) got their second win of the competition when they edged Pro Series by a 1-0 margin. Trendsetter, last year’s losing finalists, got a lone goal from Joshua Gabriel in the 64th minute as they handed Pro Series their first loss of the tourney.

In the other group A encounter, defending champions FC Ginga recorded their first win of the group phase when they got a 3-1 win against Creek SCC at the George Boyce recreation ground, D’Abadie.

Isiah Diaz and Aiden Bernard opened up a 2-0 lead for Ginga inside the first half hour, while Creek SCC pulled a goal back to cut the deficit in the 38th minute. Ky-Mani Hazel rounded off the scoring in the 41st minute to secure the three points for Ginga.