Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Blast bowls off June 1

Action in the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough. FILE PHOTO -

THE Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) has announced the return of the Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Blast for its fourth edition.

The exciting T10 cricket tournament is set to bowl off on June 1 and will end on June 8. This year’s tournament promises high-energy matches and exceptional cricketing talent from both local, national and regional players.

The tournament will bowl off at the Moriah Recreation Ground, hosting matches from June 1-3. The action will then move to the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough, from June 4-8. Matches are scheduled for 5 pm and 7 pm daily, ensuring a prime time spectacle for cricket fans.

This year’s tournament will feature four franchises – Little Tobago Islanders, Fort King George Gunners (defending champions), Buccoo Reef Divers and Rainforest Rangers. Each team will include four Trinidadian players, one player from St Vincent and the Grenadines and nine Tobago-based players including two youth players showcasing the blend of experience and emerging talent.

A media release said, “The TCA is proud to announce an increase in the prize money, with this year’s champions set to win $40,000. This enhancement underscores the tournament’s growth and its stature as a cornerstone event in the region’s sporting calendar.”

President of the TCA Kerwin John expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. John said, “The Bago T10 Blast has become a recognised and highly attractive event, thanks to the Chief Secretary’s patronage. We are excited to bring another edition of this tournament to our fans and look forward to delivering top-tier cricket and entertainment.”