Chaguanas Mayor's T10 bowls off on May 19

Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed, right, presents the winners' cheque to a member from the 2022 Chaguanas Mayor's T10 champions, Shivrani All Stars. - Photo courtesy Adrian Ali

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I teams Bess Motors Marchin Patriots and 2024 TTCB National League and Twenty/20 Festival winners Central Sports will be among the eight teams vying for supremacy in the 2024 edition of the Chaguanas Mayor's T10 cricket tournament.

The week-long tournament will commence with four matches on May 19 at the Pierre Road Recreation ground, Charlieville. After each team plays their three group matches, the tournament will come to an intriguing conclusion on May 26, when the semifinals and final are contested. The winning team will receive a $10,000 prize and a trophy, while the runner-up will receive $5,000 and a trophy. The losing semifinalists will walk away with $1,500 apiece.

The tournament is being hosted with the cooperation of Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed and the Council of the Borough of Chaguanas, and sees Amplia serving as the primary sponsor, with additional support from Barefruit, Bess Motors and CSF Couriers Ltd.

Patriots, who are still in contention for TTCB's 50-over Premiership I title, have been placed in Group B alongside Pierre Road Sports, Prisons and 2024 Premiership II T20 Festival winners, Police.

In Group A, Charlieville Super Kings (CSK), Endeavour Sports and Shivrani All Stars will try to contain the star-studded Central Sports team, which includes a bevy of current and former national players.

On May 4, Central Sports defended their Premiership I T20 crown in fine style when they defeated PowerGen Penal by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair to clinch their second title of the season.

Central Sports will go in search of another title when they contest the TTCB's 50-over final on May 25. On May 19, Central Sports will begin their quest for additional silverware when they face CSK and Endeavour Sports on the opening day of the Chaguanas Mayor's T10 tournament.