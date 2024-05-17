Bushfire near Beetham landfill

Thick, billowing smoke blows from a fire at the Beetham landfill. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Co Ltd (SWMCOL) is advising commuters and residents living near the Beetham Highway to exercise caution as it confirmed a bushfire near the Beetham Landfill.

SWMCOL said the bushfire was located west of the Beetham Landfill in the vicinity of the mangrove.

"While the bushfire is not in SWMCOL's jurisdiction, SWMCOL's emergency management team will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the fire does not spread to the landfill," it stated in a news release on May 17.

It added, "Commuters are advised to exercise caution, and especially those who live in close proximity to the bushfire."

SWMCOL said further updates will be provided.