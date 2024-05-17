Aleena Ali breaking barriers with her music

Indian classical and filmi singer Aleena Shehenaz Ali -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“I believe that for all cultures, one of the main things that anyone can relate to is the music. Music keeps us connected to our cultural roots and religious/spiritual traditions that are passed down to us by our ancestors. Music promotes a kind of unity and breaks barriers between different cultures because it brings everyone together.”

That’s the viewpoint of Indian classical and filmi singer Aleena Shehenaz Ali on the promotion and preservation of Indian culture as Trinidad and Tobago observes Indian Heritage Month.

Ali sings from Bollywood classics, Qasidas (an Arabic poem, usually in monorhyme) to local classical music. Her repertoire reflects her deep-rooted faith in Islam.

She has recorded several songs including, Thodi der, Afsose tu, Kabhi ae haqeeqat e Muntazar, Parho Kalma, Meri Maa, Dilbaro, Suraj hua Maddham, Mera dil ye Pukaare aaja, Hum Yaha, Tere ne and Oh Sawaliya.

Ali began singing at Islamic functions when she was nine. Her inspiration for music came from her late grandfather, Jameer Hosein, who was a local classical singer, and who let her perform with him.

“Seeing my grandfather perform and how much he enjoyed it, is what prompted me to pursue a career in music. Being able to share his performance with people and seeing how much they loved, appreciated and respected him for it, was amazing.

“Pretty soon I got jobs on my own.”

She sang in the choirs at her primary and secondary schools – Montrose APS Vedic Primary School and ASJA Girls’ College, Charlieville.

“This gave me the opportunity to perform in almost every school function.”

Ali studied music from age nine to 12 at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Caroni. Music professor Dr Ruby Malik was her vocal coach.

“I always had the hunger to expand my knowledge and improve my vocal abilities.”

Ali, 31, was born in Kelly Village, Caroni, but now lives in Freeport. Her career is as diverse as the melodies she creates. At 20, she joined an Arouca band and performed for about three years.

“I was even invited to perform at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s to perform at the Government’s Eid dinner in 2013. Music has always been my passion.”

Her quest for professional training and advancement led her to pursue a course at UTT. In 2010, she applied to study Indian classical music at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain campus where she was one of six students who possessed both academic and audition standards. “We were chosen for the first-ever batch of students for this class and I was the only female student and the youngest, to have ever done this level of Indian classical music in the entire western hemisphere.”

The course titled Sangeet Prathama consisted of vocals, harmonium, tabla and sound technology.

When selecting her performance pieces, Ali is always mindful of her connection to Islam and the message she wants to convey.

“Being a Muslim has had an influence on what kind of singer I am. It has influenced the way that I dress and carry about myself. Having such a strong love for Islam means a lot to me and having a strong love for my music also means so much. They both are a part of me, and they impact the types of songs that I choose to sing.”

From time to time, Ali sings songs with English lyrics. Her musical influences also include Lata Mangeshkar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Amy Lee, Celine Dion and Adele.

“They all have a few things in common. Their powerful and unique voices, their love and passion for music, and their flawless, emotion-filled performances that will forever be admired, respected and loved by all their fans.”

For the future, she plans to establish her own music school to impart her knowledge and passion to future generations.

“I have a lot planned. However, it all depends on timing. My goals are to continue making recordings and performing, hence trying to make a name for myself. I would like to have a school of my own some day to teach music to anyone willing to learn. I believe that having the love for something, or the raw talent isn’t always enough. It takes hard work and moulding the skill to become successful.”

For her success thus far she credits her family’s unwavering support as the motivator that pushed her to pursue her career goals.

“Although my grandfather’s singing inspired me, my dad was always the person that I’d turn to when learning a song became difficult. He would then become my teacher and make things so much easier, and my mom has always been, what we call my manager. This is because she’s always in search of a song for an upcoming event or occasions and together we come up with ideas in how to make the songs a little bit different because when I am recording a song, my goal is to always make it my own.

“My husband is always motivating me to be better as well as both of my brothers. My family is what inspires me to follow my dream in being a singer.

“Thanks to my grandfather for the inspiration, Uncle Ravi Persad for accompanying me in the past and helping me on my recording journey, Wizz Studios and Kishore ‘Wizzy’ Ramdath for the skilful work on my recordings and everyone who had some input on my recordings and releasing (of my music) on social media and the radio stations.”

To anyone who wants to pursue a career in music Ali advises, “Don’t let anyone decide on what type of singer you should be. You are the only person to decide and always work hard. When you keep at it, it’s only a matter of time, until it becomes your turn to be the shining star.”