$1m bail for Trinibad artiste

Trinibad artiste Kalonji Arthur

TRINIBAD artiste Kalonji Arthur has been granted $1 million in bail after appearing virtually before Master Magaret Sookraj Goswami on May 16.

Arthur, 26, of Goldsborough, Tobago, was charged on May 15 with six counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, shooting with intent, possession of a firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Reports say on May 3, around 11.55 pm several people were standing along the road outside a bar at Windward Road, Speyside, when a white Nissan Tiida slowed. Its occupants rolled down the car's window and opened fire.

Officers of the Charlotteville Police Station visited the scene and ambulances took the six people injured during the shooting to the hospital for medical attention.

The matter is postponed to February 26.

On September 2, 2022, gunmen opened fire on Arthur and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Bridget James, outside the Brix hotel in Cascade, killing James. Arthur was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he underwent several emergency surgeries.