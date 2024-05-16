What legal dotishness is this?

DPP Roger Gaspard - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It’s difficult to comprehend the current legal dotishness in TT. I cannot understand why in this age printed documents are required by the DPP. You can’t easily search 8,100 printed pages as can be done with an electronic document, not to mention that printed pages can go missing or be misplaced, unlike an e-document. Plus e-documents can be digitally signed to ensure integrity and prevent tampering. So, why isn’t this a first choice?

If there is some antique law preventing this, why hasn’t this been changed? Ministers love to talk about "digital transformation," yet things run like we are still using candlelight. Also, why would the judiciary send electronic documents if it was known that the DPP could not use them? You get the impression that this is the first time both bodies are working together.

Is TT getting value for money for the many conferences that the head of the judiciary attends? Remember the taxpayer funds spent for the DPP’s office that was never used? It’s obvious that leadership of both bodies needs to be changed.

This whole situation shows why crime flourishes in TT, since it’s clear there are no consequences due to red tape, indifference and inept leadership at the highest levels. It’s time to get rid of those who turn public-serving bodies into personal fiefdoms.

R SAMAROO

via e-mail